Course packed for Stony Creek Cup

STONY Creek Cup Day saw a successful day full of horse racing, entertainment and social fun at the Stony Creek Race Course on Sunday.
Stony Creek Racing Club CEO Sarah Wolf said it was a fantastic day with roughly 2000 people through the gates.
“The Fashion on the Field was a popular hit especially the runner up winners of the best dressed couple, Patrick Hanrahan and Kirrin Ball from Stony Creek,” she said.
“Those two embodied the relaxed country racing feel and everything that is country racing.”
Unfortunately one horse, The Mayor decided it wanted to escape the barriers before the 3.35pm 1000 metre race and made a run for it, throwing jockey Thomas Stockdale off after a distance.
Mr Stockdale was taken to Traralgon hospital with a broken tibia and fibula.
“He is recovering well, is in good spirits and the horse was uninjured,” Ms Wolf said.
Horse Gallic Chieftain with jockey Daniel Stackhouse from Mornington won the Stony Creek Cup race towards the end of the day.

Great job: from left, Stony Creek Cup winning horse owner Terry Henderson, jockey Daniel Stackhouse, Ladbrokes sponsor Guy Hexter and Stony Creek Racing Club president Paul O’Sullivan at the races on Sunday.

