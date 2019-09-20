Cows pave the way to dairying careers for South Gippsland students



INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Riley Sydenham (left) and Taryn Galea with Caramel and Curly Wurly at Newhaven College as part of Dairy Australia’s Cows Create Careers Program.

STUDENTS across South Gippsland continue to gain an insight into dairying careers, thanks to an innovative program.

The Cows Create Careers program is exposing students to job opportunities within the industry and not just as farmers.

Year 9 students at Newhaven College recently hosted two calves for three weeks as part of the program.

Calves Caramel and Curly Wurly enjoyed the attention they received during their stay.

The students who participated in the program undertook project work to learn about the dairy industry.

They were responsible for the daily feeding and care of the animals, and researched vocational opportunities within the dairy and agriculture industries.

“Cows Create Careers allows students to learn about the different skills required for a career in the dairy industry in a fun and hands-on way,” Sally Roberts of Dairy Australia said.

“However the benefits of Cows Create Careers extend beyond the classroom.

“The project increases awareness of the dairy industry and builds strong connections with the local community, all while showcasing the wide-range of university, vocational and professional pathways within the industry.”

Newhaven College wishes to thank Dairy Australia, the Strezlecki Lions Club and Adam Eldridge for their support.

As part of the program, Poowong Consolidated School Grade 5 students hosted twin calves for three weeks.

Poowong dairy farmer Mark Cecil shared information about how to care for the calves and demonstrated skills such as animal husbandry, feeding and weighing.

Industry advocate Luke Wallace visited the school to speak about the dairy industry and its many career opportunities.

Cows Create Careers was established in 2004 with dairy farmers in the Strzelecki Lions Club in Victoria and nine Gippsland schools.

Since 2006 the project has been supported by Dairy Australia, Regional Development Programs, Dairy Farmers and sponsors.

It has now grown to more than 259 schools across Australia with 14,245 students completing the project in 2018.

“Last year alone 535 volunteers gave 2675 hours of their time across 23 Australian dairying regions,” Ms Roberts said.

Other local schools taking part in the program this year are Bass Valley Primary School, Chairo Christian School at Leongatha and Wonthaggi Secondary College.

The presentation day for the South Gippsland region will be held on October 14 in Warragul.