Wednesday, November 21st, 2018 | Posted by

Cr Don Hill is mayor

Cr Don Hill is the new mayor of South Gippsland Shire Council and Cr Alyson Skinner is deputy, after the mayoral election was held this afternoon.
Cr Hill won by one vote ahead of challenger Cr Aaron Brown in a second vote.
Cr Ray Argento, who was also a candidate, was defeated in the first vote, receiving only the votes of himself and Cr Skinner.
For Cr Hill in the second vote were councillors Jeremy Rich, Ray Argento, Andrew McEwen, Rosemary Cousin and Cr Hill.
Councillors Jim Fawcett, Skinner, Lorraine Brunt and Brown voted for Cr Brown.
Cr Skinner was the only nomination for deputy.

Leading the way: Cr Don Hill is the new mayor of South Gippsland Shire Council and Cr Alyson Skinner is deputy mayor.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=26709

Posted by on Nov 21 2018. Filed under Featured, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added