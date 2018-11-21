Posted by brad

Cr Don Hill is mayor

Cr Don Hill is the new mayor of South Gippsland Shire Council and Cr Alyson Skinner is deputy, after the mayoral election was held this afternoon.

Cr Hill won by one vote ahead of challenger Cr Aaron Brown in a second vote.

Cr Ray Argento, who was also a candidate, was defeated in the first vote, receiving only the votes of himself and Cr Skinner.

For Cr Hill in the second vote were councillors Jeremy Rich, Ray Argento, Andrew McEwen, Rosemary Cousin and Cr Hill.

Councillors Jim Fawcett, Skinner, Lorraine Brunt and Brown voted for Cr Brown.

Cr Skinner was the only nomination for deputy.