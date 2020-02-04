Posted by brad

Cranbourne Cup – where the city meets the country

CFA REPRESENTATIVE: Captain Koala will be at the Cranbourne Cup this Saturday night.

THE 46th running of greyhound racing’s annual Cranbourne Cup will take place on Saturday night, February 8, with entertainment for people of all ages.

The Cranbourne Cup is the premier event held by the Cranbourne Greyhound Racing Club each year, and many champion greyhounds have won the race including last year’s winner Orson Allen, who went on to be crowned the 2019 Victorian Greyhound of the Year.

Held over the 520 metre distance, the Cranbourne Cup is this year sponsored by Backman’s Greyhound Supplies, which supplies pet food, accessories and supplies for all breeds of dogs including delivery.

Boasting $67,000 in prize-money including $50,000 to the winner, the Cranbourne Cup Final is sure to be a hotly contested race, and will be supported on the night by several other feature events including the Casey Steel Victoria Cup (699m), Rams Security final (520m) and TAB Cup Night Sprint Final (311m).

Cranbourne GRC president Barry Toner said the Cranbourne Cup promises to be a great night out.

“We’d like to thank the Victorian Government for its support of our Cranbourne Cup and for the opportunity to provide racegoers with a family-friendly and value for money social and sporting event that kick starts 2020 in the best possible way,” Mr Toner said.

Entry into the Cranbourne Cup is free from 5pm, including entertainment, food trucks, the famous trackside party paddock and loads of prizes and giveaways. The Cranbourne Fire Brigade will be in attendance along with Captain Koala.