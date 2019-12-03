Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 | Posted by

Crothers to step down from Burra Foods’ helm

Stewart Carson (L) will replace Grant Crothers (R) to become CEO of Burra Foods from January 1, 2020.

 

GRANT Crothers is standing down as the leader of Korumburra dairy processor, Burra Foods.

He wrote to suppliers advising that as of December 31, he would step aside as CEO and move to “the less active role of executive director”.

“The last 29 years as CEO and managing director have been a wonderful journey, and I am grateful to have shared many different aspects and experiences with everyone who has been associated with Burra Foods at one stage or another,” Mr Crothers wrote.

“Of course, the journey is not yet over, and I remain as passionate and hungry as ever for our success, but the next chapter will be written more by others.”

Mr Crothers will meet suppliers at end of year functions over the coming weeks.

He will be replaced by Stewart Carson, effective January 1, 2020.

He joined Burra Foods in 2015 and was appointed general manager of manufacturing and supply chain in 2016.

“Twenty-five years of dairy manufacturing experience combined with determination and passion ideally equips him to lead Burra Foods into the future,” Mr Crothers said.

“Stewart is to be congratulated on his appointment and I look forward to supporting him and the management team as Burra transitions into the next exciting phase.”

