Crowds enjoy twilight fete

THE weather turned out to be perfect for last Friday night’s St Laurence’s Fete in Leongatha, with the mild conditions drawing a good crowd

The dunking machine on the oval was extremely popular with plenty of volunteers lining up for a dip into the water.

There were plenty of other rides to keep the fete goers happy including the rotating pole, mini-train rides and the swing merry go around.

Singers took turns at the microphone, the spinning wheel was rotating regularly while yummy food like roast pork and lamb rolls and Brent Sinclair’s chicken took care of those looking for dinner.

Students also put in a lot of effort with a haunted house spooking those who dared enter the room!

Young Mattea Riccardi, who suffered serious injuries in a terrible car accident recently, was back in Leongatha last week, attending the fete to the delight of all her fellow students. Mattea’s positive spirit, beautiful smile plus the support of her family of the whole Leongatha community has just been amazing.

Mum Anna said Mattea will be home for a few weeks before going back to the Royal Children’s Hospital for scans to determine if the “halo” on her neck can be removed. She will also begin rehabilitation on her left leg. Fortunately all her vital organs are stable.

Raising money for the Royal Children’s Hospital, don’t miss the Leongatha Fun Run this Good Friday, March 30 starting at 9.30am. Get there and register early for four run options.

The fete was a great way to bring out the school community and the public in general who all voted it a great success.