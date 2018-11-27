Crowds trot in for Woolamai picnic races

SOME 2000 racing fans attended Saturday’s Woolamai Picnic Races and enjoyed a relaxed day of fun and racing.

The self-described laid back, family event attracts strong crowds locally and from afar. A 21st birthday celebration also brought in 100 people for the day.

Race club secretary Bev Carmichael was pleased with the day’s proceedings and emphasised the “wonderful, great day out was a success with excellent crowd behaviour”.

The day’s biggest success was four first and two second placings from six races awarded to Shaun Cooper, netting him a healthy Christmas bonus of $8720 for the day.

The next event on Woolamai’s racing calendar is the kid’s fun day scheduled for Saturday, January 5.