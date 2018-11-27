Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 | Posted by

Crowds trot in for Woolamai picnic races

SOME 2000 racing fans attended Saturday’s Woolamai Picnic Races and enjoyed a relaxed day of fun and racing.
The self-described laid back, family event attracts strong crowds locally and from afar. A 21st birthday celebration also brought in 100 people for the day.
Race club secretary Bev Carmichael was pleased with the day’s proceedings and emphasised the “wonderful, great day out was a success with excellent crowd behaviour”.
The day’s biggest success was four first and two second placings from six races awarded to Shaun Cooper, netting him a healthy Christmas bonus of $8720 for the day.
The next event on Woolamai’s racing calendar is the kid’s fun day scheduled for Saturday, January 5.

And they’re off: jockey’s compete head to head at the November 24 Woolamai races.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=26744

Posted by on Nov 27 2018. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added