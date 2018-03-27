CWA celebrates 90 years

MEMBERS of the Kardella and Leongatha Twilight branches of the Country Women’s Association recently come together at the Ruby Hall to celebrate the 90th Birthday of the CWA in Victoria.

Not content to celebrate amongst themselves, they decided to invite the local community groups, including the SES, CFA and Red Cross branches, to celebrate with them.

Kardella Branch president Lill Roberts said it was important to recognise the amazing work other volunteer groups do our in the communities and what better way to say this, than to ask them to share in the celebration.

It was therefore pleasing to see so many people come along and enjoy wonderful salads, a barbecue and delicious deserts.

The Ruby Hall was full of chatter and everyone seemed to have a most enjoyable evening. There were even balloons for the children, ice cream cones with sprinkles, and a celebration cake and for the child in us all – a real fire truck from the Ruby CFA and the SES truck from Leongatha.

The Kardella and Leongatha branches of the CWA are part of the Gippsland Hills Group of CWA branches, which in turn is part of the Country Women’s Association of Victoria, Inc.

The CWA is an organisation for country and city women living in Victoria and bordering towns. It is a vibrant association aiming “to improve conditions by community service more especially as they affect the welfare of women and children”.

The CWA was formed on March 12, 1928 and today boasts more than 5600 members. Each member belongs to one of 320 branches state-wide that maintains its own program and is empowered to meet community needs.