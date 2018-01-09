Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 | Posted by

Dairy cows get groovy

A DAIRY yard surface must provide confident footing for cows under all conditions.
CowTime’s Darold Klindworth said simple grooving in the cement can make a world of difference to cow flow into the dairy and safety for cows and workers alike.
“Some dairy yards become very slippery when wet or worn. Injury is inevitable when cows (and even workers) slip. A slippery yard surface affects cow flow into the dairy because cows become fearful and hesitate. It’s just not worth the risk because it’s so simple to fix,” he said.
Concrete yards can have a number of successful treatments applied to reduce their slipperiness. Cutting grooves into the yard surface is a common solution.
A diamond pattern is easy to construct while providing good traction. For best results:
• diamonds should be at least 12mm wide and 12mm deep; and
• the points of the diamond should point up and down the slope to help with yard washing.
When doing a new concrete surface, use an experienced contractor with a good track record in cow yards. Many yards have been spoiled by inexperienced installers.
Make sure the surface is not too rough as this causes lameness. To test, walk on the yard in bare feet. If it is uncomfortable for you, it’s too rough for your cows.

Safety focus: grooves in dairy yards improve traction for milking herds. Photo: Facebook.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=23744

Posted by on Jan 9 2018. Filed under Rural News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added