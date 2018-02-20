Posted by brad

Dairy industry students get training boost

FEDERATION Training and GippsDairy have jointly announced that dairy industry training programs will be offered in Gippsland during 2018.

The announcement will provide certainty to former GOTAFE students after GOTAFE ceased its training delivery in Warragul and Leongatha at the end of 2017 to focus on northern Victoria.

Federation Training’s executive director, strategic engagement, Tim Weight, said Federation Training had the infrastructure and processes in place to offer a seamless transition for agriculture and dairy students who were enrolled in the GOTAFE courses.

“We are delighted that Federation Training is helping to honour the original commitment to these existing agricultural and dairy students to enable them to complete their studies,” Mr Weight said.

“Federation Training is the local TAFE. We are fully committed to Gippsland and we are very keen to work with our agriculture and dairy industry connections to identify the future student training needs in the region.”

Mr Weight said discussions would take place during 2018 with farmers, business groups and key training stakeholders in the sector to determine their needs and to plan future training accordingly.

GippsDairy regional manager Allan Cameron said anyone who had been enrolled in GOTAFE courses in 2018 would now be able to complete their studies with Federation Training.

Mr Cameron said GippsDairy and Dairy Australia are now working with other registered training organisations in the Gippsland area to further bolster the training options available to locals working in dairy.

“With Federation Training locked in as a training provider for 2018, we can now work with all local registered training organisations towards building on existing programs and developing new training initiatives to grow the capability of everyone in Gippsland’s dairy sector,” Mr Cameron said.