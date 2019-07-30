Dalyston ‘Magpies’ fly past Korumburra-Bena ‘Giants’ for a second football win



WITHIN REACH: Korumburra-Bena’s Nick Besley stretches for a mark during the game against Dalyston. The Giants stayed in touch with the Magpies all day but could not get over the line.



PRIDE was on the line when Dalyston and Korumburra-Bena faced off at Dalyston on Saturday with neither team in finals contention.

What played out was an entertaining, competitive affair but with both teams having the same problem, being unable to take good opportunities in front of goal after good work downfield.

In the end, they had ten goals between them, Dalyston kicking seven thanks to a late flurry of three in the last term.

It was very much game-on at the start of the last quarter with only eight points separating the sides and the match being played at a frenetic pace as both sides sought to get some scoring momentum.

Rob Davey of Dalyston missed a shot on the run and both Clay Tait and Jackson Brooker had chances in the first few minutes of the quarter before Manny Jakwot closed the difference to just four points after some good work by Tyler Newton and Jamie Cann.

With Brad Fisher off the ground with a hamstring injury, Jakwot was on the ball and an extra attacking player allowed the Giants to put themselves in a position to succeed.

But the man rated as Dalyston’s best on the day, Ryan Silver, negated the impact of an extra player up front, by rebounding the ball out of the Giants’ scoring zone three times.

Dalyston banged on three goals from the 11 minute mark to the 16th minute mark, led by Blake Carew, and the home side went on to achieve a hard-fought victory.

In the end, it was a 22-point win to the home side.

The Magpies will take on Garfield away from home this week, while the Giants face another big test against sixth spot Nar Nar Goon.

Seniors: Dalyston 7.5.47 d Korumburra-Bena 3.7.25.

Reserves: Korumburra-Bena 11.13.79 d Dalyston 4.7.31.

Thirds: Korumburra-Bena 15.14.104 d Dalyston 2.1.13.

Fourths: Korumburra-Bena 10.20.80 d Dalyston 0.1.1.