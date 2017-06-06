Dirk wins club championship

DIRK Holwerda won the honour of Club Champion for the second time –first in 2009 – when he proved too experienced for his younger second cousin Bryce in an interesting match, one in which Dirk had all the answers.

While Bryce played some amazing shots to take the second game 11 to five, he was not able to match his wily opponent. Dirk won 11/6, 5/11, 11/9 and 11/8.

In the women’s singles, Trish Denier was too strong and experienced for Kathy Campbell, winning 11/4, 11/7 and 11/8.

In the first two rounds the doubles champions for 2017, Michael Westaway and Frank Hirst, had to survive two hard fought five gamers to get to the final and then survive another torrid four gamer against the very experienced Allan Fletcher and Fred DeBondt.

Congratulations Michael and Frank on what was a fantastic performance, which you both fought hard all the way for a very well deserved win, 11/9, 7/11, 11/7 and 13/11.

Next week is the last of the home and away games before the finals of the autumn competition.

In the meantime, the club wishes the two teams travelling to the Country Week Championships in Bendigo over the long weekend all the best.

A Reserve:

It’s autumn competition grand final time with CollieDogs playing the Pies.

In the first rubber CollieDogs, Katrina took Pie Matthew to task and made him fight for every point, before going down 9/11, 10/12, 11/8 and 8/11.

In the other match, Pie Shane came out firing on all cylinders and had Ian in trouble early, but could not sustain his attack, going down in four games.

The vital doubles was looking like a straight three game result for the CollieDogs after they won the first two games 11/8 and 11/7, but Shane and Matthew pecked their way back with a convincing 11/6 win in the third game and then held a 10/8 advantage in the fourth.

A couple of tricky serves from Ian to Shane drew errors to level at 10 all.

A couple of unforced errors by the Pies handed the rubber to CollieDogs for a two rubbers to one lead.

Had the Pies won this game, it could have been a very different result as they had really lifted their game.

While Shane was too accomplished for Katrina, winning in three games straight, it was a different story with Ian playing Matthew who pushed Ian to five games and showing that he is not far off from becoming a top player in the competition. CollieDogs won three to two.

A first A Reserve premiership for Katrina and for Ian it had been a 36 year wait to get his fourth, the last one coming in 1981.