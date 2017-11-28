Drafters gather in Dumbalk

RAIN, hail or shine, the 2017 Stony Creek Football Netball Club and Meeniyan Golf Club Campdraft carried on and was an overall successful event with over 900 runs.

The draft started on Friday afternoon for the maiden event which was completed on Saturday morning.

Charlie Hengstberger from Dumbalk judged the event.

Peter Boddy from Woodside on his horse Kumar placed first and Tanya Rand from Kilmany on her horse Demari placed second.

“We got through about 100 runs on the Friday afternoon stopping at around 7.30pm,” Gippsland Campdraft Association member Richelle Hengstberger said.

“Friday night was quite humid after the warm day. We had some great maiden horses including some young ones who had never won anything before.”

The novice event was held Saturday afternoon and judged by Neil Park from Buffalo.

Ken Bolton with horse Alamo from Stradbroke placed first and David White with horse Kim’s Destiny from the Peninsula placed second.

“That was a big novice, we had 215 horses enter with 40 horses compete per hour,” Ms Hengstberger said.

Following that was the Saturday open event with judge Eric Joosten from Nar Nar Goon.

Darren Towns with horse Bodene from Maffra placed first and Matt Holz with horse Tammy places second.

The children’s events were up next with the Under 17 judge Lachie Bowman from Foster.

Laney Towns with horse Mercury from Maffra placed first with Katie Svetlik on horse Hallelujah making second.

Mr Bowman also judged the Under 13s.

Lane Bowman on horse Rundy from Foster placed first and Charli Adams on horse Image from Maffra and Nicolas Rand on horse High as Kite from Kilmany placed equal second.

The fun cut out event was held on Saturday afternoon with Kenielle Bechez from Maffra winning.

“There was the big thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon with hail so we had to stop the children for a minute due to the hailstones being so large,” she said.

The draft started up again early Sunday morning with the maiden event judged by Graeme Razynski.

Tanya Rand on horse Danari from Kilmany placed first and Michael Kelly on horse Tellos One Way from Sale placed second.

“The ground was extremely wet on Sunday but was still very safe,” Ms Hengstberger said.

Matt Bechez judged the novice with Kerry Wiffen on horse Wingman from Drysdale placing first and Peter Boddy on horse London and Vicky Hiscock on Olivia placing equal second.

The final even of the weekend was the open judged by Michael Hiscock.

Ken Bolton on Demax placed first and also second on horse Overtime equal with Michael Kelly on Splinter.

“We’d like to thank all of the cattle owners, Pryde’s EasiFeed, all who helped in the kitchen, the hard working yards men, Neil Park who was in the announcers’ box the whole time and also who judged the novice on Saturday and the first aid who came from Ballarat,” she said.

“Also a big thank you to the Stony Creek Football Netball Club and the Meeniyan Golf Club, Bill Pratt who instigated the event, Ian Hengstberger for having the ground in excellent and safe riding conditions and to everybody who attended.”