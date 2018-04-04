Driver safe as car blows up

A CAR blew up in flames as a woman exited it to deliver mail in Wonthaggi last Wednesday.

Around 5.55am, the 48 year old parked her car in Miners Drive to deliver mail.

She saw flames coming from underneath the vehicle and heard what seemed like an explosion.

The incident was not suspicious and there were no injuries.

Wonthaggi CFA attended the scene and extinguished the flames.