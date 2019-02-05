Posted by brad

Dumbalk makes its own luck

IT’S little wonder people keep moving to Dumbalk when the community – long time locals and newcomers alike – continue to make the town an appealing place to live.

Community hub: Walter Aich at the Dumbalk Community Centre, which he manages on behalf of the Dumbalk and District Progress Association.

The tight knit community has united to create many of the facilities and services the town has, from an impressive campdraft arena through to last Saturday’s relaxing celebration of Australia Day.

Tucked away in Tarwin Street is another example of the pride Dumbalk residents have in their town.

The Dumbalk Community Centre is the result of the transformation of the town’s former kindergarten and infant welfare centre.

Officially opened in 2016, the centre is now a popular meeting place complete with rooms for professionals and community groups to hire for treatments, training sessions and the like, whether they be in the health field or seeking an office space away from home. A massage therapist already works from the centre.

The main meeting room features a model of the Dumbalk township from 1894-1930 and a display of historical photos curated by Bev and Ed Hanley, and Kay Cook.

The centre is managed by the Dumbalk and District Progress Association, under the co-ordination of Walter Aich.

“It’s a place where people meet,” he said.

“At the moment we have a craft group, a spinning group and card group that meet regularly. The CFA from Dumbalk and beyond use it for training.

“It’s definitely been a good move and the way we have it up, it should evolve into a nice place for the community to get together.”

The association leases the building from South Gippsland Shire Council, paid for via hire fees and fundraising.

A major fundraising effort, a car boot sale and market, will be held on March 16.

“The centre is place where the community can find its connections. If there is no place for the community to get together, then it loses its connection and it becomes weakened,” Mr Aich said.

“As a community in South Gippsland, Dumbalk exudes strength and has a good atmosphere. You do not always have that in other communities.

“Jumbunna has the market and Meeniyan, they have places to meet and the market and over time that has led to Trulli’s (Pizzeria) moving in and Moo’s moving in.

“I’m not saying Dumbalk can compete with Meeniyan on that basis but we can provide a place where we can share our common love for being in this place.”

The centre also includes a shower and toilet that satisfy disability access requirements, and there is a HICAPS machine for health professionals to process payments. Reverse cycle air conditioning and heating is available.

Anyone interested in hiring the Dumbalk Community Centre can contact Mr Aich by phoning 0419 559 367 or emailing tychocrew@gmail.com