Posted by brad

Dumbalk’s NYE draft delights

BRILLIANT BALANCE: Michael Fitzpatrick’s horse stumbled during one of his runs on Saturday, but he and his stead managed to stay upright and push on.

SEEING out the year in style, the Dumbalk Country Campdraft Club kicked off its ‘NYE Draft’ on Saturday, with the last of the competition set to end today.

Drafters have travelled from around Gippsland, Victoria and other states around the nation to test their skill against each other in a celebration of the end of the decade and of the drafting talent Australia has to offer.

Saturday’s action started with the first half of the novice tournament, with young drafters showcasing their talent.

This was followed by the first half of the maiden competition and then the whole junior tournament, which impressed those watching.

Sunday saw the novice and maiden finals take place, followed by the open competition, the drafters wowing the crowd with their skill and technique.

Yesterday, the first round of the renowned Bulla-Lyn and CM Pastoral Longhorn Open, from which a prize of $10,000 can be won, was completed, with the second round and final finishing tonight, along with the final for the ladies competition.

The drafting isn’t the only aspect for the ultimate competition of 2019 though, with live music a feature today and tonight, catering from local chef Brent Sinclair and pop up stores around the Dumbalk Recreation Reserve all available for competitors and the public to enjoy.

A special performance for tonight is also planned, with the club looking to send 2019 off with a bang.

Around 400 drafters have competed or will compete at the event, with 2500 cattle there to take part in 1800 runs.

A crowd of over 100 non-drafters was also in attendance, and hundreds of people from Australia and New Zealand have been tuning in on the club’s live stream through Facebook.

Dumbalk Country Campdraft Club secretary Richelle Hengstberger has been thrilled with the event thus far.

“It is awesome, it’s incredible. People are just loving it; it’s well and truly above what we expected,” she said.

“To run this sort of event and put on for everybody, words can’t describe it, we’re very proud. In Dumbalk we don’t have much but we’ve got campdrafting.

“Everybody’s just been wonderful here and we have a good support crew helping us and all the cattle donors have been unbelievable as well.”

A full list of winners will be available in next week’s Star.