Earthy artists exhibit at Fish Creek



WILDLIFE INSPIRES: Artist Emma Morgan will showcase her Australian wildlife drawings in her joint exhibition, Understory, at Gecko Studio Gallery this month.

THE delicate beauty of nature will be on display at Fish Creek’s Gecko Studio Gallery during a joint exhibition this month.

Sarah Dingwall’s flame worked glass and sculpture pieces will feature alongside the pigment ink pen work and gold lead on cotton rag paper pieces of Emma Morgan’s.

Titled Understory, the display will run from November 21 to December 16.

An opening evening will also be hosted at the gallery on Friday, November 22, 6-8pm with both artists in attendance.

“Understory is an exploration of the regenerative cycles found in nature, and where similar patterns are mirrored in the human experience,” Sarah said.

“Something new coming out of the old, endings giving way to beginnings and the necessity of light and dark.”

While she is returning to the space to exhibit, Sarah’s enchanting glass objects have been on sale at the gallery for some years.

“Nature has always inspired me, but I love that glass can be used as a vehicle to highlight the delicacies of nature,” she said.

By preserving these found objects in glass, Sarah said she hopes it will encourage people to have a closer look at parts of nature that would have otherwise perished.

“Emma and I have exhibited before, and our work ties in really well together – it’s both chilled and consists of neutral colours,” Sarah said.

While she hails from the Peninsula, Sarah frequents Fish Creek, recently spending a month in the area creating her flame worked glass.

“There is so much inspiration here,” she said.

“I really do love this part of the world, and what Fish Creek and the gallery are about: supporting artists.

“It’s heartwarming in small communities like this that the arts can bring people together.”

For more information, call the gallery on 5683 2481.