Edney’s has a deal for you

IF you are in the market for a new vehicle, then Edney’s Leongatha has some great deals on offer.

The reputable dealership is offering significant savings on all 2017 plated vehicles from Hyundai and Nissan, with a variety of quality new and demo models on offer for February only.

Just look for vehicles with a star sticker in this massive clearance sale.

“If you buy a car in February, you will go into a draw to win a $1000 travel voucher from Leongatha Travel and Cruise,” Edney’s dealer principal Darryl McGannon said.

There is limited stock available and among them are Nissan’s Navara dual cabs, X-Trails and runout Qashqai, and from Hyundai, there are the i30, Kona and Tucson.

All demo models have low kilometres and the 2017 plated offering includes vehicles in a variety of colours.

Both Hyundai and Nissan offer driveway deals on many vehicles, with Hyundai even including a five year warranty.

“This is the time to buy a new or demo car. There are good deals to be had,” Mr McGannon said.