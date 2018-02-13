Edney’s has a deal for you

Tuesday, February 13th, 2018 | Posted by

IF you are in the market for a new vehicle, then Edney’s Leongatha has some great deals on offer.
The reputable dealership is offering significant savings on all 2017 plated vehicles from Hyundai and Nissan, with a variety of quality new and demo models on offer for February only.
Just look for vehicles with a star sticker in this massive clearance sale.
“If you buy a car in February, you will go into a draw to win a $1000 travel voucher from Leongatha Travel and Cruise,” Edney’s dealer principal Darryl McGannon said.
There is limited stock available and among them are Nissan’s Navara dual cabs, X-Trails and runout Qashqai, and from Hyundai, there are the i30, Kona and Tucson.
All demo models have low kilometres and the 2017 plated offering includes vehicles in a variety of colours.
Both Hyundai and Nissan offer driveway deals on many vehicles, with Hyundai even including a five year warranty.
“This is the time to buy a new or demo car. There are good deals to be had,” Mr McGannon said.

Price is right: Edney’s Leongatha’s sales consultant Heather Walker and dealer principal Darryl McGannon with a Hyundai i30 that is among the 2017 plated vehicles on offer in the special clearance sale for February only at the Leongatha dealership. Just look for vehicles with star stickers.

