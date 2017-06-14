Ellen inspires donors

FISH Creek’s Ellen Fabel made her 101st blood donation at the Leongatha Blood Donor Mobile last week.

Ms Fabel said she began donating in the early 80s, giving blood every three months. She also donated plasma for 10 years on a monthly basis.

Since moving to Fish Creek in 2003, she donates blood whenever the Blood Donor Mobile comes to town.

“It becomes part of my shopping routine,” she said.

“I attend as often as I can as I know my O blood is particularly useful.

“It’s something I can do for the community. It’s great that the bus comes to rural Australia to give everyone the opportunity to donate.”

This time of year is particularly special because its National Blood Donor Week from June 11 until June 17.

The event is hosted by the Australian Red Cross Blood Service, who give a special thank you to all the legends whose generous donations support the one in three Australians who need donated blood in their lifetime.

Blood Service spokesperson Wendy Todd hoped Ms Fabel’s efforts would inspire more Leongatha residents to donate.

“National Blood Donor Week is the time to take that first step of making an appointment to give blood,” she said.

“Winter is a traditionally tough time for the Blood Service because many regular donors can’t give blood due to cold and flu symptoms. Around one third of blood donations are used for cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy.

“We’d love to see some new donors give blood at the Leongatha Blood Donor Centre to help ensure that we maintain blood stocks over the winter period.”

The Leongatha Blood Donor Mobile is set up at the hospital. The mobile will be there this week, and will return again in October.