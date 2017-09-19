Entries sought for Coal Creek Literary Festival

THE Coal Creek Literary Festival will be running a number of writing competitions this year as part of the festival on Sunday, October 8.

The main competition will again be the Bert van Bedaf Memorial Award for the best short story.

Entrants can enter as many times as they like and each entry must have a $15 entry fee.

Bert was an integral part of getting the Coal Creek Literary Festival off the ground 10 years ago. After he died in 2010, the open short story competition was renamed to honour his memory.

The prize money was increased to $500 and has since drawn a high standard of entries. Now entering its seventh year, the Bert van Bedaf award has proved to be a popular part of the Coal Creek Literary festival with entries coming from all over Australia.

Entry forms can be downloaded from the www.coalcreekliteraryfestival.com or www.coalcreekcommunityparkandmuseum.com websites or pick up a hard copy from Coal Creek Community Park and Museum in Korumburra.

Conditions and entry fees are all on the entry form with tips from judge Peter Sharpe, a keen supporter of the Coal Creek Literary Festival since 2008.

He has been a presenting author, chaired a discussion panel and judged the Bert van Bedaf short story competition last year.

One of the most experienced book publishers in Australia, Peter has worked with and published for many multinational publishers including Thomas Nelson and Prentice Hall. He has served as managing director at the University of New South Wales Press, and has operated his own publishing company.

Peter has also edited and designed books, and has extensive book marketing experience. He has also written several books himself.

The festival will also be running the open poetry competition which offers a $200 prize and entries cost $10 per submission.

Poetry judge is Julie Maclean who arrived in Australia in 1970 as an English dance and drama teacher, and obtained a position at the Leongatha Technical School.

Now based on the Surf Coast, Julie is widely recognised and is a published poet. Her published poetry collections include When I Saw Jimi (2013), Kiss Of The Viking (2014) and Lips That Did (2017). She has had her work published in anthologies and magazines including the Australian Poetry Journal, Overland, The Bond Street Review and Cordite Poetry Review.

Julie was one of the featured authors at the 2016 Coal Creek Literary Festival, and also judged the Open Poetry Prize that year. The committee of this year’s festival is delighted she has consented to judge the Open Poetry Prize again this year.

The competition is open to anyone with an imagination, a pen and paper or word processing program. Entry guidelines form part of the entry form which you can access online. Payment can be made by either Paypal, EFTPOS, cheque or by cash at the counter in Coal Creek Community Park and Museum.

Past winning entries have been posted on the Coal Creek Literary Festival web site at http://www.coalcreekliteraryfestival.com/

Authors attending include Paul Mitchell, Rhys Hagan, Sue Williams, Penny Mackieson, Beth Montgomery, Alice Robinson, Margareta Osborn, Kathlyn Gibson, Liz Rushen and Sandi Wallace.