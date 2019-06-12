Ex-AFL player teaches success

SHARING IDEAS: Bass Coast Shire Council Councillor Julian Brown, TAFE Gippsland’s Christine Lehr, guest speaker Simon Madden and Bass Coast Shire Council Councillor Les Larke at the Bass Coast South Gippsland Business Alliance lunch.

IMPROVING staff is the key to advancing one’s business, ex-AFL player Simon Madden told an audience at Inverloch.

Presenting at the Latrobe Community Network Events breakfast, the director on the Essendon Football Club board explained the commandments of organisational success.

He said employers should get these right – clarity, course, challenge and cooperation – before contemplating the rest.

“If you don’t have clarity around your business, know the course your business is taking, are clear on your challenges and know who you need to cooperate with, then there is no point considering the next eight commandments,” he said.

Mr Madden drew parallels between business and football, reflecting on his days playing with Essendon and success stories of how Essendon got back on track following the supplements saga to record its highest membership for the last year two years.

He also touched on Richmond’s success and mindset with winning the 2017 AFL grand final.

He is the founder and director of Simon Madden Consulting.

The Bass Coast South Gippsland Business Alliance events are supported by Bass Coast Shire Council and TAFE Gippsland.

