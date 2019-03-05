Posted by brad

Excitement builds in Korumburra

Discussing Korumburra: Korumburra Business Association president Noelene Cosson (left) talks to Annelise Van Rooye from Pure Fitness at the association’s meeting last Tuesday, February 26.

THE Korumburra community is excited about the prospect of the Great Southern Rail Trail being extended to the town, from Leongatha.

The trail was discussed at the meeting of the Korumburra Business Association (KBA) last Tuesday, February 26 at the Korumburra Community Meeting Room.

The KBA heard about the latest rail trail and community hub developments from South Gippsland Shire Councillors Aaron Brown, Andrew McEwen and mayor Don Hill, as well as CEO Tim Tamlin.

KBA president Noelene Cosson said, “It was good to hear that that everyone was behind the rail trail as it is an achievable project for relative small cost.

“The meeting was excited about what it will bring and provide for the town in way of tourism and recreation.

“Knowing it will not impede the trains returning in future definitely is a win-win for everyone. South West Gippsland Transport Group acknowledged this as well and are behind using the rail corridor for the rail trail now whilst pursuing the return of rail.”

Ms Cosson said the meeting was told the community hub concept designs and master plan for the whole rail precinct will be out for public consultation later this year.

Brian Hess gave a report on the Rethinking Reservoirs meetings now that Korumburra is connected to the Lance Creek Water supply and there is an opportunity to use the old reservoirs for possible recreation use.

“We are encouraging the community to get involved in this with ideas as it could have great potential for the future activities such as canoeing, fishing and walking trails connected to the rail trail, just to name a few,” Ms Cosson said.

KBA is glad council did not approve a recent application to have a large advertising billboard erected at the northern entrance to town.

“THE business association was not aware this permit was being applied for and therefore did not formally object to this application,” Ms Cosson said.

“We definitely agree with the shire’s decision and feel the sign would do nothing to enhance our country town.”

The Korumburra Visitor Information Centre will be closing on April 30 for the off season period and will re-open again on December 1.

KBA is encouraging members to become tourist ambassadors and be familiar with what Korumburra has to offer and refer to the Korumburra Tourist Brochure and Prom Country Shopping and Dining guide stocked in some of members’ shops.

Don’t forget to use website visitkorumburra.com.au and the Korumburra Town App.

“Our RV Friendly Town is definitely encouraging more people to stop over in Korumburra and you can regularly see motorhomes and caravans at the showgrounds. These tourists spend money in town even on haircuts,” hairdresser Rick Arestia said.

The KBA welcomed eight new businesses to town since late last year: Charcoal Chicken, South Gippsland Optical, Good Life Wholefood Shop, Grow Lightly (moved into Main Street), The Fish Kitchen, Merchants, Local Emporium, and Sarah’s Pilates & Wellness Studio.

KBA is supporting the Relay for Life to be held at the showgrounds on March. This is the second year for Korumburra to be hosting the event and it looks like being bigger than last year’s success where it raised $56,000 for the Cancer Council.

“KBA’s energy at present is going into the Southern Lights Winter Festival after being successful in obtaining a grant in the Pick My Project, a State Government initiative,” Ms Cosson said.

“The festival will be held on Sunday, June 9 at the Korumburra Showgrounds from 3pm to9pm. It will be based around music, food and fire.

“In addition to the festival we will be lighting up the main street for two months over winter with the vision of brightening up the cold winter months and encouraging people to visit our town.”