Leongatha Daffodil Festival attracts thousands



Michelle Hughes and son Reg of Koonwarra inspected the Leongatha CFA open day.

THE centre of Leongatha was bursting with a crowd of several thousands for the annual Street Festival as part of the Daffodil Festival on Saturday.

The event saw more than 80 market stalls, rides and music fill Bair and Lyon streets.

Visitors enjoyed a demonstration of rock’n’roll dancing by the Gatha Rockers, patted animals, patronised food trucks, and enjoyed the Leongatha Fire Brigade open day and demonstration of a car rescue by the Leongatha State Emergency Service.

Among the performers were local group Lost in Sound and South Gippsland Shire Brass Band.

Motoring enthusiasts inspected the display of cars from bygone eras by the members of the South Gippsland Historical Automobile Club.

The festival atmosphere was enhanced by stunning weather for the last day of winter, as families enjoyed displays by community groups and kept local traders busy.

The street festival was organised by Clare Williams and Carley Nelson, with the support of the Leongatha Business Association.

“It was awesome. Everyone was just so relaxed and kids were lining up to go on the rides,” Ms Williams said.

The fact rides were free meant visitors had more money to spend with stallholders and local businesses.

Ms Williams said the street festival helped fill a generation gap in the broader Daffodil Festival by appealing to families who may not necessarily visit the floral or art shows also held.