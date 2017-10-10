Exhibition entices

MAYFIELD Gallery proved once again to be a popular destination during its latest exhibition, which opened last weekend.

Renowned Arawata artists John and Di Koenders welcomed an influx of visitors on Saturday and Sunday, who perused their work and bought their favourite pieces.

The exhibition comes in the wake of exciting times for the Koenders. The couple was invited to the National Gallery of Victoria’s exhibition commemorating the work of Vincent van Gogh. The invitation was extended by the gallery’s international curator Dr Ted Gott.

Since discovering John’s familial history with the world famous artist, the Koenders have endeavoured to share his history.

To do so, they put together a documentary called Vincent – the Untold Story of our Uncle.

The documentary has been shown overseas, and Dr Gott expressed interest in having it in the gallery, along with Di’s book, which is currently in the editing phase.

Following this excitement, the Koenders were happy to be back in the gallery to meet and greet local buyers and art lovers during the exhibition.

The Koenders usually hold three exhibitions a year, and this exhibition followed the theme of “art’s eternal beauty’.

Di said their unframed paintings had been extremely popular in recent times.

“The unframed paintings have been well received because they suit the modern home,” she said.

“We’ve received requests and commission for many paintings in this style, but our art still remains traditional. It has been wonderful.”

Di said spring was a wonderful time of year to come along to see the gallery, and expressed her appreciation to the flow of customers.

This exhibition will continue until October 29, so be sure to visit and admire some magnificent artworks.

Several limited editions of the Koenders’ documentary are also available.