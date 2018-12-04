Posted by brad

Expo attracts tradies

TRADIES gathered at the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club on Thursday afternoon.

The Capeview Mitre 10 Tradies Expo was on again with more innovative products to discover.

Forty-three Mitre 10 suppliers set up shop at the Workmen’s Club and introduced local tradies to the latest market.

“Innovation takes place all the time, but not necessarily in the regional area,” Capeview Mitre 10 Group CEO Tony Cruickshank said.

“What we do is bring our supplies out to the regional area. They bring something with them that’s new to the market, about to be introduced or only available in the metro areas.

“We hope to make the expo an annual event.”

This year, the special guest at the expo was Keith Schleigher – the foreman from the television show The Block.

Tradies were given the opportunity to meet Mr Schleigher, as well as discussing products with the suppliers.

The open floor expo was open for two and a half hours, attracting between 300 and 500 people.

The expo featured everything from timber to power tools.

Later in the evening, a dinner was held for 250 guests in the bistro of Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club.

The dinner was attended by Dave O’Neill.

“(The dinner) is an opportunity for us to thank our existing customers who have been on the journey with us,” Mr Cruickshank said.

Capeview Mitre 10 is committed to providing quality to its customers and its expanding its range.

That’s why the company continues to grow and has now extended its services to Grantville.