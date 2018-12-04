Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 | Posted by

Expo attracts tradies

TRADIES gathered at the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club on Thursday afternoon.

The Capeview Mitre 10 Tradies Expo was on again with more innovative products to discover.

Forty-three Mitre 10 suppliers set up shop at the Workmen’s Club and introduced local tradies to the latest market.

“Innovation takes place all the time, but not necessarily in the regional area,” Capeview Mitre 10 Group CEO Tony Cruickshank said.

“What we do is bring our supplies out to the regional area. They bring something with them that’s new to the market, about to be introduced or only available in the metro areas.

“We hope to make the expo an annual event.”

This year, the special guest at the expo was Keith Schleigher – the foreman from the television show The Block.

Tradies were given the opportunity to meet Mr Schleigher, as well as discussing products with the suppliers.

The open floor expo was open for two and a half hours, attracting between 300 and 500 people.

The expo featured everything from timber to power tools.

Later in the evening, a dinner was held for 250 guests in the bistro of Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club.

The dinner was attended by Dave O’Neill.

“(The dinner) is an opportunity for us to thank our existing customers who have been on the journey with us,” Mr Cruickshank said.

Capeview Mitre 10 is committed to providing quality to its customers and its expanding its range.

That’s why the company continues to grow and has now extended its services to Grantville.

Quality expo: from left, store manager of Mitre 10 Cowes Perry Wylie, foreman from The Block Keith Schleigher and Capeview Mitre 10 Group CEO Tony Cruickshank were pictured at the Capeview Mitre 10 Expo on Thursday.

Tradies gather: from left, Josh McGannon, Shannon Coldebella and Ross Lovett from DB Designs caught up with Capeview Mitre 10’s Jamie Moresco at the Capeview Mitre 10 Expo on Thursday.

Talk to the experts: from left, Phillip Island’s Craig Fairthorne talked timber with Steve Duketis of City Timber at the Capeview Mitre 10 Expo on Thursday.

Advice: Cape Paterson’s Norm Brash had a discussion with Ross Jelleff from USG Boral Plaster at the Capeview Mitre 10 Expo on Thursday

Tools galore: Capeview Mitre 10’s Matt Griffin (centre) was pictured at the Stanley stall with suppliers Jeff Hare (left) and Chris Adolph at the Capeview Mitre 10 Expo on Thursday.

Great range: Capeview Mitre 10’s Edwin Vandenberg (right) stopped to chat with Shane O’Brien from ITW Proline at the Capeview Mitre 10 Expo on Thursday.

New toys: from left, Mark Gresch showcased Paslode’s range to Bryce McLean and Cameron Stephens from Beachhouse Constructions.

Meet and greet: Gary Sauvarin (left) and Butch McGannon (right) from Considine and Johnston met foreman from The Block Keith Schleigher at the Capeview Mitre 10 Expo on Thursday.

 

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=26839

Posted by on Dec 4 2018. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...

Recently Added