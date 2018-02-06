Families explore new children’s centre

THE Bass Valley Children’s Centre held its first open day on January 23.

From 10am to 2pm, interested families were invited to tour the new facility at Corinella and meet the operators from Bestchance Child Family Care.

Bestchance is a not for profit organisation that has been providing education and support to children and families for over 100 years.

Construction for the new facility began in November, 2016. The total cost of the project was $2.5 million, funded by the Department of Education and Training, Bass Coast Shire Council, and Bass Valley Children’s Centre Inc.

Significant financial contributions were made by these organisations, as it was felt the centre would be a huge benefit for the working families around the Waterline areas.

The site is located adjacent to the Bass Valley Primary School in Corinella.

The facility will offer four year old kindergarten, and long day care and casual care, and before and after school care. On top of this, school holiday programs will be provided.

For the wider community, the centre will provide maternal and child health services, access to specialist services and parenting programs, and community meeting spaces.

Parents can now enrol their children for the 2018 programs by calling 8562 5100.