Posted by brad

Farm expo had it all

THERE was something for everyone at the Small Farm and Lifestyle Expo held at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit over the weekend.

The latest in farm machinery for serious farmers or small landholders was on display with advice from the region’s best farm equipment retailers.

Free face painting, chainsaw sculpture, sheep shearing and much more had visitors of all ages entertained, while the poultry display had plenty of children impressed.

There were caravan displays, safety wear, logging equipment, horse fencing, health equipment, gutter protection and a dedicated rough terrain area where quad bikes, gators, ag bikes and four wheel drive vehicles were through their paces.