Farm expo had it all
THERE was something for everyone at the Small Farm and Lifestyle Expo held at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit over the weekend.
The latest in farm machinery for serious farmers or small landholders was on display with advice from the region’s best farm equipment retailers.
Free face painting, chainsaw sculpture, sheep shearing and much more had visitors of all ages entertained, while the poultry display had plenty of children impressed.
There were caravan displays, safety wear, logging equipment, horse fencing, health equipment, gutter protection and a dedicated rough terrain area where quad bikes, gators, ag bikes and four wheel drive vehicles were through their paces.
On show: Michael Carlisle and Cameron Chapman from Chapman Machinery Service of Leongatha were at the Small Farm and Lifestyle Expo held at Phillip Island over the weekend.
Riding high: Jacob and Rick Atkinson from Drouin were having a great time trying out all the machinery at the Small Farm and Lifestyle Expo held at Phillip Island over the weekend.
Cute chicks: Felicity Martin from Inverloch was delighted with the chicks on display at the Small Farm and Lifestyle Expo held at Phillip Island over the weekend.
Farming life: Angela, Beckett and Sage McCrabb from Ventnor were impressed by the Small Farm and Lifestyle Expo held at Phillip Island over the weekend.
Go green: Mark LePage from Cervus Equipment at Leongatha South said plenty of people were keen to learn about the tractors and other machinery at the Small Farm and Lifestyle Expo held at Phillip Island over the weekend.
Engine room: Matt O’Donnell and Tim Brown from Wonthaggi Motorcycles were on hand to talk farm equipment at the Small Farm and Lifestyle Expo held at Phillip Island over the weekend.
Howling success: Scott Sellings from South Gippsland Claas Harvest Centre, Leongatha, had a range of Kioti farm equipment on hand at the Small Farm and Lifestyle Expo held at Phillip Island over the weekend.
