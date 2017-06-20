Farmers have their say

THE Victorian Farmers Federation met with local farmers in the Leongatha region last Thursday at Bairs Hotel to tackle some of the hard issues facing farmers.

Twenty farmers including South Gippsland branch president Gordon Vagg and South Gippsland UDV policy councillor Damian Murphy attended the forum to put forward key areas that need to be tackled at state and national levels of government.

Access to, cost, and the supply of energy to farms, local government rating schemes, right to farm issues such as planning and environmental regulations, the fire services levy and the proposed changes to the CFA, and telecommunications were all hot topics of discussion.

VFF president and grain farmer David Jochinke hosted the forum with guest speakers Samuel Steinburg of Triiion, who spoke about three-phase energy conversion, and David Losberg from Australian Dairy Farmers who discussed the milk price index.

The VFF is Australia’s largest farmer representative and advocacy organisation and provides leadership and knowledge to 12,000 farmers across Victoria.

The VFF is currently hosting a series of farmer forums around Victoria to hear directly from farmers about the big issues.

More information about the farmer forums can be found the VFF website, http://bit.ly/VFFforums