Farmers market meets shopping needs
THE Leongatha Farmers Market pre Christmas event on Saturday, December 23 was a popular place to be for all that last minute shopping.
Visitors were able to enjoy a visit from Santa himself, as well as plenty of local stalls, live music, face painting, and some were lucky enough to give baby goat Melly a cuddle.
The market is held in the grounds of Community College Gippsland’s Leongatha campus off Howard Street, on the fourth Saturday of each month.
Posted by Tayla Kershaw on Jan 3 2018. Filed under Community.