Farmers market meets shopping needs

THE Leongatha Farmers Market pre Christmas event on Saturday, December 23 was a popular place to be for all that last minute shopping.

Visitors were able to enjoy a visit from Santa himself, as well as plenty of local stalls, live music, face painting, and some were lucky enough to give baby goat Melly a cuddle.

The market is held in the grounds of Community College Gippsland’s Leongatha campus off Howard Street, on the fourth Saturday of each month.