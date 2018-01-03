Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 | Posted by

Farmers market meets shopping needs

THE Leongatha Farmers Market pre Christmas event on Saturday, December 23 was a popular place to be for all that last minute shopping.

Visitors were able to enjoy a visit from Santa himself, as well as plenty of local stalls, live music, face painting, and some were lucky enough to give baby goat Melly a cuddle.

The market is held in the grounds of Community College Gippsland’s Leongatha campus off Howard Street, on the fourth Saturday of each month.

Fun faces: Isabel Lander from Pretty Beach in New South Wales had her face beautifully decorated by Dumbalk’s Karen Lawson at the Christmas Leongatha Farmers Market held on Saturday, December 23.

