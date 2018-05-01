Farmers named on genetics honour roll

KONGWAK bull Medallion has taken another step towards iconic status with his owners being inducted on the Genetics Australia honour roll.

Brian and Bill Anderson, of Bundalong Holsteins at Kongwak, were among eight new honour roll inductees announced during Genetics Australia’s 60th anniversary dinner.

There have been just 31 breeders added to the honour roll in the history of the organisation.

Genetics Australia’s breeding, genetics and production manager, Peter Thurn, said the honour roll recognised breeders of bulls that had made significant contributions to Genetics Australia and to the Australian dairy industry.

“They have made an outstanding contribution through the provision of elite genetics,” he said.

Mr Thurn said Medallion was one of those rare bulls that left an indelible mark on the industry.

“The Anderson family is to be congratulated on breeding such an amazing and influential bull,” he said.

“It’s probably going to be an icon of the Holstein breed in Australia.”

Medallion has almost 10,000 herd recorder daughters so far.

“At 12 and a half years of age he’s one of our oldest bulls at Genetics Australia but still one of our highest selling,” Mr Thurn said.

“He is treated by farm staff like royalty. They love him.”

Medallion is notable for producing cows with strong stature and udders combined with excellent capacity, production and consistency.