Feat of marriage

A LIFETIME TOGETHER: Pat and Albert Rodwell reflect on 70 years of married life.

THERE’S no secret to 70 years of wedded bliss, according to Pat Rodwell.

“We just did not die,” she said, matter of factly.

“We’ve had fairly good health, the pair of us. We are just blessed.”

Albert quipped: “It’s not often that you meet someone who has been married for 70 years.”

Pat and her husband Albert, of Koonwarra, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends at a surprise gathering at the Koonwarra Recreation Reserve, 70 years to the day they wed on December 31, 1949.

They thought they were being invited to a morning tea to mark the birthday of their grand-daughter Eliza Hughes but the party turned out to be held in their honour instead.

Amongst those present were family and friends from interstate and even New Zealand.

“It was marvellous, it was overwhelming,” Pat said.

The Rodwells married on a hot day at the old Anglican church in Leongatha, followed by a lunch at the Leongatha home of Pat’s sister Margaret Gwyther, who also served as matron of honour.

The couple have enjoyed their life together, which has produced four children, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Their children are Jennifer Wells of Ararat, Les Rodwell of Flinders Island, Linda Hughes of Koonwarra and Deborah Maloney of Groote Eylandt, Northern Territory.

The Rodwells have lived at two addresses in Leongatha, and have called their three acres at Koonwarra home since 1975, raising calves and steers.

Albert worked at the former Murray Goulburn dairy factory in Leongatha for 45 years, making cheese, casein and powdered dried milk.

Pat worked at several jobs, including cleaning and delivering breakfasts at the Leongatha Motel.

They remain members of Woorayl Probus Club and enjoy trips away with their Probus friends.

“We built a house and painted it and paved the yard, and I think that was a good achievement,” Pat said.

The couple went to Leongatha North State School together and reacquainted years later when they met at a parish dance in Leongatha.

“We just got on well together,” Albert said.