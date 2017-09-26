Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 | Posted by

Fete ends term with a bang

LEONGATHA Primary School celebrated another successful fete on Thursday afternoon.

The warm weather brought along huge crowds of thousands.

The dodgem cars proved to be a big draw card and having four other rides meant the lines were always manageable.

“There are far too many people to thank as it was a whole school effort, teachers, committee members, generous sponsors and parents alike,” teacher Paris Buckley said.

“Everyone contributed to make it a wonderful celebration of our school and community. It was also a great way to end the term.

“When planning our fete we aimed to appeal to a wide audience ensuring there was plenty of food, fun stalls and even an area just for younger children to play and give their parents a rest while they enjoyed a coffee.”

A spectacular fireworks display completed the event.

The fete is the schools major fundraising event for the year and supports many school improvement projects, from building new basketball courts to adding covered walkways.

“On behalf of the Leongatha Primary School community, I would to thank everyone involved and all those who attended. We hope you had a wonderful day,” he said.

Bright excitement: Leongatha Primary School Grade 6 students Zara Kreutzburger and Katie Harris got into the fete spirit with colours costumes and show bags on Thursday afternoon.

