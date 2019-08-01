Fight animal cruelty by hosting an RSPCA Cupcake Day

ANIMAL LOVE: Help animals in dire situations across Victoria get medical attention and find their forever homes by hosting a Cupcake Day this August.



Photo courtesy of Pexels – Helena Lopes.

ANIMAL lovers are encouraged by RSPCA Victoria to get creative in the kitchen this August in anticipation of its tastiest annual fundraiser: Cupcake Day.

Slices, quiches, cakes and biscuits will be welcomed in offices, schools and homes across the state as Victorians join the fight against animal cruelty by hosting their own event or even indulging in a treat-filled month.

Cupcake Day is officially celebrated on Monday, August19 , however, participants can host their own celebration any time that suits them this month.

RSPCA Victoria hopes to raise $265,000 by the end of August to help care for the 20,000 animals that enter its shelters every year.

“Whether you’re an amateur baker or a self-professed master-chef, Cupcake Day is a time to share good food with your family, friend and colleagues, knowing that every bite will make a difference to the lives of our most vulnerable animals,” Dr Liz Walker, RSPCA Victoria CEO, said.

“95 percent of our work is funded by the community. Cupcake Day proceeds are vital for helping us care for our shelter animals, investigate reports of cruelty and fund community education and outreach programs to improve animal welfare.

“It’s very easy to host your own event. I know I’m looking forward to our own Cupcake Day at the office – there’s always the most amazing selection of goodies and the best part is you can indulge guilt-free!”

Everyone who registers for RSPCA’s Cupcake Day receives a free kit that includes decorative bunting, posters and a donation box, making it super-easy to host a fun event.

How RSPCA Cupcake Day donations can make a difference:

$25 can provide a homeless kitten with a warm bed, litter tray and a meal.

$55 can cover one week of antibiotics for a sick animal in need.

$150 can desex a dog or cat to get them ready to find their forever home.

To register for the event, click here.