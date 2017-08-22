Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017 | Posted by

Finish in sight for Anderson Street works

THE Leongatha Anderson Street service lane will now be completed in early October this year.
The project has encountered delays, mainly due to wet days and a general lack of drying to allow the road pavement to harden.
Project works include stormwater drainage improvements, better direction of traffic for improved flow, asphalting of gravelled areas and improved visual amenity, at a total project cost of $800,000.
“It has been completed to reduce congestion by widening the South Gippsland Highway and redeveloping car parking areas,” South Gippsland Shire Council’s engineering coordinator Paul Challis said.
“Anderson Street and the overarching Leongatha Revitalisation Project is expected to create an improved town atmosphere that supports businesses and attracts new business owners.”
“Due to this it is expected to improve the economic sustainability of Leongatha.
“Traffic management generally has been a little difficult due to the need to provide access to the abutting businesses. Concreting kerb works have been slower than anticipated due to the need to provide access.”
Owner of South Gippsland Hire and Sales John Burke said, “It’s going to be a pain but we will have to make it work.”
Anderson Street forms Stage One of the Leongatha Revitalisation Project that will also include redevelopment of Bair Street and the Leongatha rail yards.

Business owner: owner of South Gippsland Hire and Sales John Burke said the Anderson Street project would beautify Leongatha but construction is hindering his business.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=22341

Posted by on Aug 22 2017. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...

Recently Added