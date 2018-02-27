Posted by brad

Finns delight Meeniyan

THE posters mentioned two Finns.

Yet on Tuesday and Wednesday night Meeniyan got a full reunion of New Zealand’s first musical family, as Neil and eldest son Liam were joined by mum Sharon on bass and backing vocals, and youngest Elroy on drums.

Lyrebird Arts Council have had a handful of shows that have sold out in less than a minute in their 19 year history, but never had the demand for tickets been so overwhelming.

Meeniyan Hall was packed with eager fans on both Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Crowded House and Splitz Enz songs may have been the main reason people clamoured for tickets, but Neil – resplendent in orange jacket – also played songs from his solo recordings.

New songs from an up and coming collaboration between father and son also got a good airing in the Meeniyan Hall. Fans were not left wanting and Neil Finn even encouraged them to join in when he performed many of the favourites

from the towering catalogues of Split Enz and Crowded House songs.

Highlights from these two impeccable shows were many, but distinctive standouts were Private Universe, Message to My Girl (reinvented as a Stax soul single) and Don’t Dream It’s Over which saw the band improvising like only one that’s spent a lifetime making music together can.