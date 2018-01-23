Fire brigades reap rewards

LOCAL fire brigades were rewarded for their consistent contribution to South Gippsland communities last Wednesday when they were presented their Community Chest cheques from Michael’s IGA Leongatha.

IGA Owner Michael Lorenz said the program, now in its sixteenth year, has been an effective way for customers to donate to CFA Units while shopping.

“In conjunction with our Community Rewards program we also participate in the IGA community chest program which is run nationally. The IGA Community Chest and associated programs have raised over $80 million for a number of local community groups, not-for-profit organisations, charities and other worthy causes,” Michael Lorenz said

“Each year we choose to give this money to our local CFAs. This year we have raised $5585 which means that Pound Creek, Ruby, Leongatha South, Leongatha, Koonwarra, Kongwak, Korumburra, Loch & Poowong CFA’s will each be receiving $620.60 this year.”

Mr Lorenz presented the cheques to CFA representatives at the IGA last Wednesday.

“This round of fundraising marks the first year community chest funds have been split equally between the nine fire brigades since the community chest program started in 2001,” he announced.

Brigade support officer Jodi Butler said the equal split was met with ready acceptance from larger brigades Korumburra and Leongatha, which usually received larger sums of funding.