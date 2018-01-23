Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018 | Posted by

Fire brigades reap rewards

LOCAL fire brigades were rewarded for their consistent contribution to South Gippsland communities last Wednesday when they were presented their Community Chest cheques from Michael’s IGA Leongatha.

IGA Owner Michael Lorenz said the program, now in its sixteenth year, has been an effective way for customers to donate to CFA Units while shopping.

“In conjunction with our Community Rewards program we also participate in the IGA community chest program which is run nationally. The IGA Community Chest and associated programs have raised over $80 million for a number of local community groups, not-for-profit organisations, charities and other worthy causes,” Michael Lorenz said

“Each year we choose to give this money to our local CFAs. This year we have raised $5585 which means that Pound Creek, Ruby, Leongatha South, Leongatha, Koonwarra, Kongwak, Korumburra, Loch & Poowong CFA’s will each be receiving $620.60 this year.”

Mr Lorenz presented the cheques to CFA representatives at the IGA last Wednesday.

“This round of fundraising marks the first year community chest funds have been split equally between the nine fire brigades since the community chest program started in 2001,” he announced.

Brigade support officer Jodi Butler said the equal split was met with ready acceptance from larger brigades Korumburra and Leongatha, which usually received larger sums of funding.

Leongatha rewarded: from left, IGA owner Michael Lorenz hands the Community Chest cheque to Leongatha Fire Brigade’s Andrew Kay.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=23865

Posted by on Jan 23 2018. Filed under Featured. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added