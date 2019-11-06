Fire danger: Venus Bay warned of high risk

Daniel Renfrey

VENUS Bay residents were reminded of the unique fire risks they face at a bushfire exercise on Saturday.

The Tarwin Lower CFA ran through plans of action with the community, in the event a bushfire was to start.

Venus Bay is at a high risk of bushfire, given it is located on a peninsula covered with bush and accessible by only one road.

The CFA’s John Legione spoke of scenarios the community should plan for.

“It all boils back to people should plan and know the risks of living here,” Tarwin Lower CFA captain Michael Moore said.

“It’s one road in and the same road out. Because of this, we’re recommending not to stay and defend but to leave the area as early as possible (in the event of a fire).”

Mr Moore said without a bushfire plan, people may decide to retreat to the beach or stay and defend without the proper firefighting equipment once they hear the warnings.

“At the moment we’re going to have alerts over the radio and the question is what they do,” Mr Moore said.

“We want them to leave and leave early, not to go to the beach or defend.

“People think they’ll go to the beach, but the tide might be in and there is no beach, and if they get trapped there it spells trouble.”

While Mr Moore said the CFA can’t tell people where to go, the CFA has recommendations of where people should go if there is a fire at Venus Bay.

“We’re saying go to Foster, Wonthaggi, Leongatha and not to be here on fire days. Just leave the area,” he said.

The exercise was held at the Venus Bay Surf Lifesaving Club.