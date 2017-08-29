Fish Creek eyes new look kinder

FISH Creek is on the way to receiving a $230,000 upgrade of the town’s kindergarten that will service the community for 15 years.

South Gippsland Shire Council last Wednesday voted to apply to the State Government for a grant to undertake major works.

The project will entail constructing a new compliant access ramp and new entry area, upgrading the existing kitchen and

office, and extending the building to provide a new compliant toilet area.

The current layout of the building makes teaching a challenge in order to meet the Federal Government’s National Quality Framework for education and care services.

Council has allocated $160,106 towards the project in the 2018-19 budget but if the state grant application is successful, council’s contribution would be about $57,500.

Cr Meg Edwards said Fish Creek, her home town, needed a modern preschool building for the benefit of the community.

“This kindergarten feeds into the school and it is important to our towns to maintain children, so we need to invest in this now and also in the longer term,” she said.

Cr Alyson Skinner said the kindergarten and primary schools were the lifeblood of country towns.

Cr Edwards had a child attend the kindergarten and she commented on the lack of privacy for children in the current toilet area.

Mayor Cr Ray Argento said, “Providing vital services to our young people ensures our future generations will thrive in South Gippsland.

“The proposed Fish Creek Kindergarten Upgrade Project will ensure this support is provided for our young children now and into the future.”

Council will ask the State Government for up to 75 percent of the total project cost.

A council spokesperson said, “At this stage we are unsure of what the final cost estimate of the project will be. The project cost estimate and council’s contribution will not be fully understood until the drawings are at a more complete stage.”

To coincide with the upgrade of the Fish Creek Kindergarten in 2018-19, a feature wall and pathway of brick pavers will be incorporated into its new entrance.

The wall and pathway are expected to be unveiled in late 2018 or early 2019.

The pavers will feature the names of past, current and future students, teachers and families, who are being invited to purchase a brick as a fundraiser for the kindergarten.

The preschool’s Kim Smith said it was a “wonderful opportunity to recognise and remember each and every individual who has been involved with and influenced by such a wonderful and special place”.

Council has also pledged to improve kindergartens at Toora and Welshpool, which together with Fish Creek and Foster preschools, operate under the banner of Prom Coast Centres for Children.