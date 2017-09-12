Fish Creek goes back to back

FISH Creek survived a third quarter Toora onslaught to take out the senior premiership for the second year running in the Alberton Football Netball League grand final on Saturday at Meeniyan.

Fish Creek ran out the winner 17.10.112 to Toora’s 10.9.69

A big crowd turned out for the grand final with Meeniyan’s streets packed with cars and plenty at the ground early to watch the netball and football action.

Showers persisted early in the day but mostly cleared for the senior match.

With the drenching through the week, the Meeniyan ground staff should be congratulated for the excellent playing surface which, although a bit slippery and soft on top, stood up pretty well to the three matches played on it throughout the day.

Fish Creek came out fresh and polished in the opening term and Toora looked a little flat.

Gareth Park got Fishy away to a great start with a free and 50 metres enabling him to goal. When Blaine Coates slotted a nice long goal and Andrew Seccull dribbled one home things were looking ominous.

Toora to its credit was having plenty of 50 metres entries but a mean Fishy backline cleared the ball away.

When Seccull marked and booted a great goal from the boundary line for Fishy it was the Creek 4.1.25 to Toora’s no score.

Brent Cooper added the Kangaroos fifth before Toora finally broke the drought when James Maurilli-Pullin converted a beauty from the boundary line before a busy Jake Buckland added one for Fishy; at quarter time it was Fish Creek 6.2 to Toora’s 1.1.

Tom Carmeron marked early in term two and converted from 25 metres out in front to extend the lead further.

Toora’s Jonathon Pintus was having a great first half and he was busy along half forward and he set up two Toora chances which were rewarded with behinds.

In the Magpies best run of play for the game defender Michael O’Sullivan kicked to Richard Jaroszczuk in the centre; straight onto a running Ben Willder for a goal.

The Magpies were trying to lift but Fishy managed to break through for another two, through Justin Smith and Bailey Harfield-Park, to get out to a lead 9.5 to Toora’s 2.4 at half time.

A few at the ground declared “it was all over” but they weren’t to imagine what would happen in the third term.

Toora managed a massive fight back which saw it slam on 7.2 to Fish Creek’s 1.2 to bring the crowd out in full voice and on the edge as a fairytale comeback looked possible.

The Magpies’ Welles Jenkins added two, Michael O’Sullivan, Jonathon Pintus , Lukas. Jenkins, Luke Manders and Joshua Griffin all one each and Toora was suddenly up and about.

At three quarter time the lead was just 19 points to Fish Creek and Toora was right back in it; last change scores Fish Creek 12.8 to Toora’s 9.7.

The Magpies would have to tick plenty of boxes to spring a major upset but when Jack Weston for Toora goaled this match was very much alive.

Fish Creek steadied through Gareth Park and when one of Fishy’s best in Jake Buckland goaled Toora’s run had ended.

The Kangaroos would add another three for the term to run out 43 point victors.

Fish Creek has been the side to beat all season but with both the Allies and Toora to contend with over the past two weeks the final’s series has proven to be very successful for the league.

The umpire’s best on ground went to Fish Creek’s Ethan Park, the VCFL medal to Callan Park while Toora’s Ben Wells received the Bill Pollock Medal.