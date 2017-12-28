Posted by brad

Fish Creek to strive for third premiership flag

SENIORS coach Greg Hoskin is on his way to a premiership hat trick with Fish Creek Football Netball Club.

Hoskin began his coaching campaigning in 2016, which saw the Kangaroos take down Inverloch Kongwak in the final showdown.

Fish Creek made it two for two under Hoskin’s leadership last season, defeating Toora in the restructured Alberton Football Netball League.

Hoskin has signed back on for the 2018. Now living in Melbourne, Hoskin said the mateship at the club made it easy for him to return to his hometown to coach.

“I love Fish Creek, it’s a nice place to be in,” he said.

“There’s good company and everyone is very supportive – I’m well looked after. It’s a nice environment to be around so my decision to coach was easy.”

Although Hoskin hasn’t played footy since taking up coaching, he has played a lot of footy for Fish Creek in the past.

Now he is excited to see a lot of younger players get a taste of Senior footy. Hoskin said Fish Creek’s 2017 success helped shaped the development of the club’s rising stars.

“Our U16s won the flag in 2016, and our Thirds won last season. We had five or six young guys play Seniors and we are expecting to see more carry through this season. It’s an exciting part of coaching,” he said.

Former players Jordan Shaw and Matt Watkins will return to the side in 2018, and the team has recruited Jarrod Walker from Murrumbeena.

Although the ladder was shaped quickly due to the Alberton shake up last season, Hoskin said it was still fun to play old rivals and neighbours.

He said Fish Creek was the side to beat this year, but anticipates a real challenge going into 2018.

In preparation, Fish Creek has held low key training sessions in the lead up to Christmas before the real preseason training takes effect in January.

Hoskin said the secret to premiership success was all in the camaraderie at the club.

“We have a lot of locals playing, and plenty of original Fish Creek players willing to come back to the club. It is an absolute reality that country football loses players because they have to move to Melbourne for work or uni, but the club is attractive enough to have them come back and play,” he said.

“This season we will be focusing on being the best we can be.”