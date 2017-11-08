Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Fishy show a big hit

THE Fish Creek Primary School whole school production of Fishers was played to huge audiences last Thursday, much to the delight of the students.

The play had a Trolls theme with a distinct Fishy twist, and students were all excited to show their families and friends the show.

All students learned two dances for the play, which was entertaining, funny and gave the students a real opportunity to shine.

 

Fun times: from left, Fish Creek Primary School Students Summer, Porter, Julia and Josh were excited to be in the school’s production, which played to a packed house last Thursday.

Stage stars: Fish Creek Primary School students, back from left Corey, Rory, Kashen, Lachy, Jezta, Toby and Nina, and front, from left Pearl, Evie, Misha and Baxter did a great job in the school’s production last Thursday.

Bright yellow: Lily-Ann, Remi and Audrey were a ray of sunshine in the Fish Creek Primary School production last Thursday.

Well played: Katelyn and Kayley were two of the leading stars in the Fish Creek Primary School’s production last Thursday.

