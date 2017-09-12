Fishy’s young guns

FISH Creek Thirds footballers won the premiership on Saturday, after beating rivals Stony Creek by 14 points in slippery conditions.

In a low scoring game, both teams worked hard to get the ball within scoring distance, often fighting against the wind.

The first quarter was close in terms of score, with Fishy taking the lead early, nine points to two.

By half time, both teams had lifted their game, and headed into the long break with the scores level.

The score stayed level for most of the third quarter, with both teams finding it hard to make an impact on the scoreboard.

The Fishy boys picked up their game late in the quarter and managed to pull ahead of Stony, 30 to 17 by three quarter time.

The last quarter saw just three points scored between both teams, meaning the Kangaroos had the game in the bag.

The final score was 4.8.32 to 2.6.18.