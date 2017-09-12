Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 | Posted by

Fishy’s young guns

FISH Creek Thirds footballers won the premiership on Saturday, after beating rivals Stony Creek by 14 points in slippery conditions.
In a low scoring game, both teams worked hard to get the ball within scoring distance, often fighting against the wind.
The first quarter was close in terms of score, with Fishy taking the lead early, nine points to two.
By half time, both teams had lifted their game, and headed into the long break with the scores level.
The score stayed level for most of the third quarter, with both teams finding it hard to make an impact on the scoreboard.
The Fishy boys picked up their game late in the quarter and managed to pull ahead of Stony, 30 to 17 by three quarter time.
The last quarter saw just three points scored between both teams, meaning the Kangaroos had the game in the bag.
The final score was 4.8.32 to 2.6.18.

Way to go: Fish Creek’s Thirds pulled off its first win of the day in the Alberton Football Netball League grand final against Stony Creek on Saturday.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=22574

Posted by on Sep 12 2017. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added