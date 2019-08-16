Posted by brad

Focus on the future

FAMILY AFFAIR: Jared (left) and Alex Moon will be hosting the Focus Farm open day on Wednesday, August 21.

A FARMING family with eyes well and truly on the future will be in the spotlight during this month’s Focus Farm open day.

The Moon family of Yanakie are building on their dairy legacy to ensure their farm business is sustainable in the current climate and for future generations.

GippsDairy’s co-facilitator of the Yanakie Focus Farm, Irene Baker, said Alex, Tricia, Jared and Mel Moon were making investments in the farm and the people involved in it with the idea of building a solid platform for decades to come.

“They want to make it a profitable and sustainable business that they can keep for future generations,” she said.

“It’s a family farm from the grandparents through to Alex and Trish and now Jared and Mel, and they want the next generation to have the same opportunities they have all had.

“There’s been a big focus on work health and safety along the way, with the wellbeing of their workers one of the big priorities.”

Join the Moons along with their facilitators Matt Hall and Irene Baker and their Support Group at their second open day on Wednesday, August 21.

This day will be an opportunity to explore their farm business operations, their strategies and catch up with local farmers.

The Focus Farm program is jointly supported by GippsDairy and Dairy Australia.

The program gives farmers and agribusiness professionals the opportunity to participate in the decision-making processes of a dairy farm business.

Each Focus Farm provides an ongoing demonstration of the value of goal setting within a dairy business and the processes required to achieve these goals.

The open day program includes:

The people, physicals, facilities and system.

Strategic plan (where did the goals come from?).

Changing the big settings.

Focusing on the daily decisions.

Farm review and forecast (system, physicals, financials).

Current seasonal conditions and outlook.

Farm walk

The open day will begin at 10.15am for a 10.30am at the Yanakie Hall, corner Millar Road and Meeniyan-Promontory Road, before moving onto a farm walk and finishing by 2pm.

Lunch is provided so please register with GippsDairy on 5624 3900 or email info@gippsdairy.com.au