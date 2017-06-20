Fonterra raises farmers’ hopes

FONTERRA suppliers are more upbeat than their Murray Goulburn counterparts, after the company announced an opening price of $5.30 per kilogram of milk solids (kg/MS) last Wednesday.

Fonterra also upgraded its forecast closing range to $5.40 to $5.80kg/MS.

Fonterra’s $0.40kg/MS additional payment means its suppliers can expect to receive $5.70kg/MS, with a forecast closing price range of $5.80 to $6.20kg/MS.

Leongatha South Fonterra supplier Russell White said after the past 12 months, the opening price was “pretty good, really”.

He said with the clawback and everything else the previous season threw at them, things are now heading in the right direction.

Despite the positive signs for the industry, Mr White said it would take at least another 12 months to catch up.

“We have got a fair bit of debt to pay back from last year. We need to pay off the loan we took out to pay back the clawback before we can start making money again,” he said.

“It will be another 12 months before we start making money.”

Mr White said the company’s $0.40kg/MS additional payment was good for farmers.

“At least we will get some money up front, which will allow us to pay some bills,” he said.

Nerrena dairy farmers Terry and Janine Clark left Murray Goulburn last year, after more than 100 years supplying the cooperative, and now send their milk to Fonterra.

They were hopeful for a realistic and sustainable opening price for the next season.

“We really didn’t have any expectations for an opening price. When Bega and Warrnambool Cheese and Butter opened at $5.50 per kilogram of milk solids (kg/MS), we were hopeful of a price somewhere around that,” Mr Clark said.

“The announced price will cover our cost of production, however we will still be monitoring expenses and trying to work as efficiently as we possibly can.”

Mrs Clark said the turmoil in the industry has been – and still is – an emotional rollercoaster for all dairy farmers that were so cruelly affected by the horrendous price cuts of 2016.

“We would like to think the $0.40kg/MS is an additional payment that will give dairy farmers a price with enough incentive to increase milk production and grow the industry,” she said.

Fonterra Australia managing director René Dedoncker said Fonterra had taken a responsible view in setting its price.

“This is a responsible price in the current market. World dairy prices have strengthened, reflecting the strong fundamentals supporting global dairy markets,” he said.

“We need to grow our milk pool and we believe, when combined with our additional $0.40kg/MS payment, our opening price will enable farmers to plan ahead and position their businesses to grow if they choose.”

Mr Dedoncker said the opening price and forecast closing range demonstrate a new way of working, with close engagement with Bonlac Supply Company to ensure input from farmers.