Foster kicks out sugar

FOSTER Secondary College has made a commitment to phase out the sale of sugary drinks and confectionary from its canteen.

“Schools play a key role in keeping children healthy and when consumed daily, the food provided through a school canteen may comprise a third of a student’s total daily intake and have a significant influence on their health and nutrition,” South Gippsland Hospital health promotion officer Rachel Sands said.

“In addition, messages in the school curriculum should be complementary with school culture. Schools need to walk the walk and talk the talk.

“There is absolutely nothing healthy about sugary drinks. On average, one in nine Victorians drink sugary drinks every day – they are the largest source of added sugars in our diet.”

Sugary drinks and confectionary are full of empty kilojoules, which means they contain a lot of sugar and have no nutritional value

The consumption of sugar sweetened beverages is associated with increased energy intake and in turn, weight gain and obesity.

It is well established that obesity is a leading risk factor for type two diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

According to the Victorian Population Health Survey 2014, around 15 per cent of people in South Gippsland consume sugary drinks and has an obesity rate of 59.1 per cent.

“Removing sugary beverages and promoting water as the drink of choice in public places such as schools is an important part of creating healthier communities,” Ms Sands said.

“It is fantastic to see Foster Secondary College setting a great example and supporting its students and staff to make healthier choices.”