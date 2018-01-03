Foster parties
THE recent Foster street party not only commemorated the festive season, but also the opening of the town’s streetscape works.
The party was held by the Foster Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, December 23 to thank people who shop in the town.
Many stories extended trading hours for the event and there was a tropical island jumping castle, balloon twisting, face painting and a space ball.
