Posted by brad

Foster poised for first win

FOSTER is in a good position to claim the points in the first two-day match this season having made a competitive 250 against Koonwarra/Leongatha RSL.

Opener M Jones made 34 before the innings collapsed with the Tigers at one stage 7/82 and in dire straits.

It took a rear guard action to propel Foster’s score into the 200’s when Richard Johnston with 74 and Nathan Clarke with 61 saw a 98 run partnership form.

J Kennedy took 4/43 for the Cougars.

MDU was put into bat by the Miners with the Demons scoring a pretty good 214 at the close.

Captain Nick Eddy batted superbly but unluckily fell one run short of his century, being caught for 99.

He and Tim Harris, scoring 63, made a 96 run partnership and United is well placed to make a good contest this week. Jayden Loos was the standout bowler for Miners claiming 5/48.

Imperials had an innings to forget on Saturday being bowled out for just 87; all its regular stars not firing at all with only a couple of scores in the teens.

Tim Wightman’s 4/23 was the pick of the bowlers.