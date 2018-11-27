Foster show takes recess for 2019

THE 2019 Foster and District Agricultural Show will prepare for a bigger and better return in 2020, with new secretary Denia Gilheany elected to bring out its best.

The show committee agreed for a recess next year due to the ill health of one of its key team members.

“We thought it was prudent not to rush into this year’s show given the circumstances. We all agreed to reload and regroup for 2020. Our vibrant committee has ample funds ready for our next show,” Foster and District Agricultural Show president Noel Afflitto said.

New show secretary Ms Gilheany has called South Gippsland home for the past three years and works with her partner at the Tarwin Veterinary Group. She brings with her a lifetime of farming and rural association, hailing from Digger’s Rest where she grew up riding Clydesdale horses. She was a frequent show attendee at the Royal Melbourne Show in addition to many suburban fringe agricultural shows in Sunbury, Whittlesea and Dandenong.

“Prior to my South Gippsland tree change, I was the Alexandra Show secretary for three years. I’ve always loved the feel of rural shows and always remember growing up and exhibiting craft with my grandparents. Now in Gippsland, I exhibited cakes, slices and craft at prior Foster shows,” Ms Gilheany said.

“The Foster Show is a great, solid show with really interesting farming exhibits and competitions. On the other hand I have noticed a reduction in the amount of livestock displays, possibly due to more stringent disease regulations.

“When I’m not compiling meeting minutes and timetables, I’m excited to bring on board my passion for show culture and to be a front of house contact for the community.

“I intend to keep the show current among an ageing community and we are keen to increase our profile on social media platforms.

To properly bolster the show popularity, show president Mr Afflitto said, “We really need to tap into the Leongatha community since there is no longer a show there. We want to make an active call out for participants and we welcome all ideas and thoughts.”

“Sneak peeks mooted for our 2020 return could include a Footy Olympics with local league team participation. We’re offering $1000 for winners and $300 for runner-ups. Inverloch’s 3MFM radio station does superb coverage for its Footy Show, punching well above its weight. We’ll intend to get on board with them to advertise prior to our show.”

Watch this space for the next Foster and District Agricultural Show.