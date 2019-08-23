Foster Tigers grand final bound



TOUGH BATTLE: It was a close and intense battle between first and second spot on the ladder. Foster were just too good though, hanging tough to win by 27 points.

Photo credit Gerard Bruning @fourcourners framing

IN a game which went right down to the last 10 minutes, Foster managed to stay composed and oust Stony Creek on Saturday, booking a spot in the grand final.

The Tigers came from behind in the last term to kick five goals to one and win by 27 points.

Player-coach Brad Rooney was more than happy with his team’s persistence to get the job done.

“The way they dug deep in the last quarter was great,” he said.

“We did it the hard way; we really toughed it out, so it was pleasing.”

It was an arm wrestle all day, with both sides trading blows and competing hard inside.

While Foster seemed to have kicked away in the second term, the Maroons applied intense pressure to the favourites and managed to claw their way back, taking an early lead in the final term.

Coach Scott Anderson was satisfied with his side’s performance despite the loss.

“I’m really proud of the boys, they had a fair dinkum crack,” he said.

“Our turnovers in the first half and toward the end of the game probably hurt us in the end.”

While Stony Creek took the lead early in the fourth, Foster remained composed and regained the momentum, pulling away and eventually winning 80-53.

“It was about getting back to basics in the last quarter and winning tough, hard footy,” coach Rooney said.

“It feels unreal to be back in the big game now, especially since we made it last year; we weren’t as up for it as we are now.”

While Foster will have a week off to prepare for the grand final, the Maroons will face a Fish Creek side well-rested after their week-long break to decide who will play the Tigers.

“We’ve got to bounce back against Fish Creek, it’ll be a test,” coach Anderson said.

“We’ve just got to rest up, work on a few things, and hopefully get some players back; if we can make the grand final we’re a chance.”