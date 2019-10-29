Fun and frolics at Meeniyan Marty Gras



HIDDEN GEM: Dazzling drag queen, Crystal King, will pull out all the stops to bring an impressive show to Meeniyan on November 9.

WHAT started out as a birthday party has turned into a whole town event and fundraiser: The Meeniyan Marty Gras, a clever take on the traditional Mardi Gras by Meeniyan’s Marty Thomas.

The inaugural event was held last year following Marty’s same theme at his 30th and 50th birthdays, which attracted significant attention.

Now the event is back again this year to celebrate inclusivity and diversity throughout the community on Saturday, November 9.

“We decided to turn it into a fundraiser because everyone had such a great time,” Marty said.

“It was amazing seeing everyone come together and dress up; it was a melting pot of our community. It’s always been a welcoming community.

Marty said this year they were expecting more than 200 people to attend the celebration from across the state.

It’s a night packed with outrageous fun and frolics.

Drag queen and stand out performer, Krystal Ring, will bring a dazzling, floorshow to remember to Meeniyan Town Hall while a troupe of ritzy performers and a DJ will also form part of the line up.

A Mardi Gras inspired float will arrive at the hall at 7.30pm, and the most outrageous and flamboyant costume will be awarded the best dressed prize.

A raffle and auction will also be up for grabs and supper will be provided as part of the $40 ticket, with proceeds divided between two charities: Opportunity Development through Art in Cambodia and South Gippsland Inclusion Network.

“The Cambodia charity is very dear to my heart. I’ve been over to Cambodia a few times and volunteer my time there teaching them the English language,” Marty said.

“And the South Gippsland Inclusion Network helps gay and lesbian youth to feel included in the community.”

An opportunity to meet and greet the glamorous drag queen, Krystal Ring, over tapas will be possible on Friday, November 8, 6.30pm at Moo’s at Meeniyan.

“The meet with Krystral will set the weekend off,” Marty said.

“We are hoping to encourage a weekend stay.”

Marty said he was planning to make it an annual, weekend long event in future.

To meet Krystal Ring up close and personal on Friday night, call Moo’s at Meeniyan to book your spot.

For more information and to secure tickets for the Saturday night event, visit www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=542226